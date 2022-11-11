Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 117.9% in October

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Leju Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

