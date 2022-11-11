LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.57.

TREE opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $444,000. HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 159.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

