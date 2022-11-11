Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 12.6 %

LEN opened at $88.40 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.