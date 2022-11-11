Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.97

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.97 and traded as high as C$18.24. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 12,488 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
