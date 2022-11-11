Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,254.90 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,254.90 or 0.07400986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $1.14 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00595081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.09 or 0.30996830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,713,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,712,365.08517523 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,229.1485193 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,474,400.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

