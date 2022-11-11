Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIND. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

LIND stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

