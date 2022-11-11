Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LNN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.60. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $173.13.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 88.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 77.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

