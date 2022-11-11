LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
LNKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
LINKBANCORP Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ LNKB opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $569,000.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.
