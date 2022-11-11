Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $113.33 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005445 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,012,180 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

