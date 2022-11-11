LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Head to Head Analysis

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and Harley-Davidson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $5.34 billion 1.29 $650.02 million $4.83 9.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group N/A -21.54% 2.20% Harley-Davidson 13.29% 27.44% 6.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveWire Group and Harley-Davidson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harley-Davidson 0 4 4 0 2.50

LiveWire Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. Harley-Davidson has a consensus price target of $48.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Harley-Davidson.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats LiveWire Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

