Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$127.89.

TSE:L traded down C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$110.72. 46,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$90.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

