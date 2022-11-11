LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Up 104.9% in October

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 81,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.61% and a negative return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

