Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 510.4% in October

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 510.4% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 17,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,244. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

