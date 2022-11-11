London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,440 ($108.69).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($105.93) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($115.14) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($111.69) to GBX 9,940 ($114.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($92.11) to GBX 7,700 ($88.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($120.90) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,108 ($93.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($71.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($99.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,660.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,675.52. The firm has a market cap of £45.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,804.76.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.