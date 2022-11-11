Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $3,911.58 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00595081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.09 or 0.30996830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

