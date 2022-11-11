Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
