Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Lyft Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

About Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

