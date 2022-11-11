MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00579150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.48 or 0.30157049 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,936,888 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

