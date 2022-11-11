MagnetGold (MTG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,698.10

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $144.70 million and approximately $1,698.10 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00595081 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.09 or 0.30996830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

