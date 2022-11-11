MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Down 1.5%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

