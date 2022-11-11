Mammoth Trading Down 94% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and $7,641.26 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.55 or 0.99956357 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00244762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00903517 USD and is down -12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,813.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.