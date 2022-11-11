Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,434 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Further Reading

