MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MannKind Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MNKD stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. MannKind has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MannKind by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 75.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 255,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 17.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.