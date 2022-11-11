MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MannKind Stock Up 10.1 %

MannKind stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at MannKind

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MannKind by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.