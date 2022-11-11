MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 6,553,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,623. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 1,655,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 933,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 5,118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 576,320 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Stories

