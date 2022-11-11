Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

