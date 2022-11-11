Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $64,620.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
Marathon Oil stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
Featured Articles
