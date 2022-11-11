Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $5,487,247.80 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

