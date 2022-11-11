Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.8% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $120.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

