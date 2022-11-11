Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

