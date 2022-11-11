Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.25. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Marketing Alliance Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.