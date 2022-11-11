Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2.10 to $1.70 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Markforged Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of MKFG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.30. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Markforged had a net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 7.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 15,191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Markforged by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Markforged by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

