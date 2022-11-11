Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.67) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.78) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.69).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MKS stock traded up GBX 5.19 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.19 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 4,751,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,946. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

