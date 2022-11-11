Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.38) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £76.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,416.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Marnie Jane Millard bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($23,200.92).

(Get Rating)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Stories

