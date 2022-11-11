Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 5.7 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

