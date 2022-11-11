MasTec, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

