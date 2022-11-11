MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $103.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 12.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

