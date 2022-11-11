Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $310,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

