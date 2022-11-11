Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Mastercard worth $1,194,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 38.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $338.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.42 and a 200-day moving average of $329.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

