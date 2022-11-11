Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $20.91

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.91, but opened at $22.16. Mativ shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5,322 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%.
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
