Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $20.91

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.91, but opened at $22.16. Mativ shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5,322 shares trading hands.

Mativ Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Mativ

About Mativ

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,541.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,541.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,880 shares of company stock worth $1,131,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.