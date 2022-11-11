Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 million-$136.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.35 million. Matterport also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.09) EPS.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.03 on Friday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.