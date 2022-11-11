Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.13 and last traded at C$32.21. 40,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 79,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.95.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.16.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

