MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

