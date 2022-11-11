Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$29.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.04 million.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

TSE MDP opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.45.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.