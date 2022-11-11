MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.27.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG stock traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$20.74. The company had a trading volume of 757,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.