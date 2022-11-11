MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.27.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG stock traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$20.74. The company had a trading volume of 757,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

