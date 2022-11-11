MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $108,758.81 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00590799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.35 or 0.30772302 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,230,923 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0188764 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $93,255.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

