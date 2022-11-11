MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $40.40 million and approximately $117,375.35 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MELD has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00579150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.48 or 0.30157049 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,814,633 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0188764 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $93,255.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

