Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $25.25. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.