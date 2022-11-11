MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target Raised to €198.00 at Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($195.00) to €198.00 ($198.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MKKGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($248.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,747. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

