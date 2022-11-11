Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.4 %

MREO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149,550 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 489,322 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 544,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 229,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 615,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

