Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.4 %
MREO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.42.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
