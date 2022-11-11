MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $19,325,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

